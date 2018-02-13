Category: Beauty
Photographer: Daren M “BiColor“
Beauty has, of late, appeared in women with intensely focused power and purpose. Beauty does not require a smile. It does not require soft light. It does not need to be all warm, glowy colors. The subject in Daren M’s “BiColor” shows determination as well as strength. The blue/yellow color dichotomy suggests the cold and warm sides of all human beings. It is even more wonderfully portrayed in light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement. Photographs like “BiColor” show the true nature of beauty: strength, determination, confidence, and humanity.
Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.
You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Darren M - February 13, 2018
- Great Savings on Used Gear Week of 02/12/2018 - February 12, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: February 5 ~ 9, 2018 - February 11, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.