Developing Aerial Photos with Luminar

While I do most of my shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera, there are times I turn to an aerial camera, such as a drone, or an action camera. These types of cameras have some real advantages, including the ability to get a unique position, or a very interesting angle. Whether it’s from above or point of view, you can really capture some shots that are hard to get otherwise. But, these types of cameras do have their challenges. The shots tend to be heavily compressed, and a lot of details and color are usually lost. Fortunately, Luminar makes it easy to bring it all back.

Developing aerial photographs, part 1 from Luminar: Advanced Projects by Richard Harrington

Developing aerial photographs, part 2 from Luminar: Advanced Projects by Richard Harrington

