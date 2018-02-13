Importing your Lightroom images into ACDSee

Let’s explore the process of bringing images in from a Lightroom library into ACDSee. The process is pretty straightforward. Since we’ve already consolidated our library to a target drive ACDSee makes it easy to bring those files in.
