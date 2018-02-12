Photographer of the Day: Paolo Di Giovanni

Category: Travel
Photographer: Paolo Di Giovanni – “Dualism“
One of the first things I do when I check into a hotel is to look out the window and see the view. This is a perfect example of checking to see what great scenes you might find. (Please click on the link above to see the full image.)
I love the perspective and the shadows created. The walkway stripes lead us in and are then echoed in the canopy of the store helping to pull the image together.
Lauri Novak
