Photographer of the Day: Paolo Di Giovanni

Photographer: Paolo Di Giovanni – “Dualism“



One of the first things I do when I check into a hotel is to look out the window and see the view. This is a perfect example of checking to see what great scenes you might find. (Please click on the link above to see the full image.)

I love the perspective and the shadows created. The walkway stripes lead us in and are then echoed in the canopy of the store helping to pull the image together.

