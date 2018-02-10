Photofocus

Free Classes at WPPI

0

Coming to WPPI?  Be sure to stop by the Skylum booth to learn about Luminar.  You can learn from Photofocus authors Rich Harrington, Vanelli, and Levi Sim, as well as other top industry experts.

Free Sessions All Day at Booth #462

We are very excited to share some of your favorite wedding and portrait photographers that will be speaking at our Skylum booth (#462) during WPPI’s 3-day Expo. Plus, many of the speakers will be doing portfolio reviews!

Jerry Ghionis

Jerry Ghionis – How to Find Inspiration

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 11:00 am
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:00 pm

 

Matthew Jordan Smith

Matthew Jordan Smith –  How to Take Your Portraits From 0 to Hero

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 12:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 3:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:30 pm

Portfolio Reviews:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 2:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 2:00 pm

 

Dixie Dixon

Dixie Dixon – Fashion and Lifestyle Photography

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 2:30 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 11:00 am
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 12:00 pm

Portfolio Reviews:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 3:00 pm

 

Tony Corbell

Tony Corbell – Taking Control in the Studio

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 10:30 am
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 10:30 am
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 10:30 am

Portfolio Reviews:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 11:00 am
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 11:00 am
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 12:00 pm

 

Laura Tillinghast

Laura Tillinghast – Perfecting Portraits in Luminar

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 3:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 12:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 2:00 pm

Portfolio Reviews:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 1:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 1:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 11:00 am

 

Richard Harrington

Richard Harrington – Compelling B&W Portraits with Luminar

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 1:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 1:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 11:00 am

 

Abba Shapiro

Abba Shapiro – Luminar Portrait Editing Tips

Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 2:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 10:00 am

 

Robert Vanelli

Robert Vanelli –  Using Luminar for Portrait Photography Speaking:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 11:30 am
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:30 pm

Portfolio Reviews:

  • Monday, Feb. 26 12:00 pm
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 3:00 pm
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:00 pm

If you plan to go to WPPI, get your free Expo Passes and discounts for WPPI here.

