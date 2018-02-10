Free Classes at WPPI

Coming to WPPI? Be sure to stop by the Skylum booth to learn about Luminar. You can learn from Photofocus authors Rich Harrington, Vanelli, and Levi Sim, as well as other top industry experts.
Free Sessions All Day at Booth #462
We are very excited to share some of your favorite wedding and portrait photographers that will be speaking at our Skylum booth (#462) during WPPI’s 3-day Expo. Plus, many of the speakers will be doing portfolio reviews!
Jerry Ghionis
Jerry Ghionis – How to Find Inspiration
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 11:00 am
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:00 pm
Matthew Jordan Smith
Matthew Jordan Smith – How to Take Your Portraits From 0 to Hero
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 12:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 3:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:30 pm
Portfolio Reviews:
- Monday, Feb. 26 2:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 2:00 pm
Dixie Dixon
Dixie Dixon – Fashion and Lifestyle Photography
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 2:30 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 11:00 am
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 12:00 pm
Portfolio Reviews:
- Monday, Feb. 26 3:00 pm
Tony Corbell
Tony Corbell – Taking Control in the Studio
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 10:30 am
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 10:30 am
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 10:30 am
Portfolio Reviews:
- Monday, Feb. 26 11:00 am
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 11:00 am
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 12:00 pm
Laura Tillinghast
Laura Tillinghast – Perfecting Portraits in Luminar
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 3:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 12:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 2:00 pm
Portfolio Reviews:
- Monday, Feb. 26 1:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 1:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 11:00 am
Richard Harrington
Richard Harrington – Compelling B&W Portraits with Luminar
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 1:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 1:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 11:00 am
Abba Shapiro
Abba Shapiro – Luminar Portrait Editing Tips
Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 2:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 10:00 am
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 10:00 am
Robert Vanelli
Robert Vanelli – Using Luminar for Portrait Photography Speaking:
- Monday, Feb. 26 11:30 am
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 2:30 pm
Portfolio Reviews:
- Monday, Feb. 26 12:00 pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 3:00 pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:00 pm
If you plan to go to WPPI, get your free Expo Passes and discounts for WPPI here.
