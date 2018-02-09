The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 9, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and marketing expert Sarah Petty.

We discuss in detail:

Common marketing mistakes many photographers make

tips on pricing

the difficulty of being a “shoot and burn” photographers

picking a business model early on

the strategic things smart photographers do

ways to build relationships with our clients

the lack of correlation between taking great photos and making money (especially when you’re not business-minded)

the drawback of trying to please everyone

the power of saying “no”

practical steps for planning your marketing for 2018

systemizing your business

how to create your marketing plan

where to get the most “bang for your buck”

You can find Sarah at:

JoyofMarketing.com

SarahPetty.com

sarah.petty on Facebook and Instagram

