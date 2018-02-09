The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 9, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and marketing expert Sarah Petty.
We discuss in detail:
- Common marketing mistakes many photographers make
- tips on pricing
- the difficulty of being a “shoot and burn” photographers
- picking a business model early on
- the strategic things smart photographers do
- ways to build relationships with our clients
- the lack of correlation between taking great photos and making money (especially when you’re not business-minded)
- the drawback of trying to please everyone
- the power of saying “no”
- practical steps for planning your marketing for 2018
- systemizing your business
- how to create your marketing plan
- where to get the most “bang for your buck”
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
