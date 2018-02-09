Photographer of the Day: dizbin

Category: Street

Photograph: dizbin “pop will eat itself”

While last week I showcased a great black and white, minimalist street photograph, this week couldn’t be any different. dizbin crates one of the most colorful street photographs I’ve seen, and does a great job with it. Everything in terms of subject matter is generic in this photograph. The word “SIGN” in the background gives no indication of where it was taken. The two men walking towards the edge of the frame show no emotion. While the subject matter is generic, the capture is far from it, leading the viewer to think of different stories that are happening. The contrast in the photo is stellar, and provides for one of the most unique street photographs I’ve seen.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

