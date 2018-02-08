Photographer of the Day: Chuck Palmer

Category: Sports
Photograph: Chuck Palmer “Dedicated Rider – Gran Fondo Brevard 2017”
This photograph of a cyclist at the Gran Fondo Brevard captures the speed and energy that go into cycling races. Chuck uses a cool technique — which I dub “subject contrast” — where the cyclist is moving quickly, but the painting on the cement below is static. It’s a super interesting perspective and composition.
