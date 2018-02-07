Photoshop’s New Subject Select Tool…WOW!

Adobe’s added a new “Select Subject” feature to their newest Photoshop release. They claim the machine learning feature will make basic and time-consuming masking quicker and more accurate than ever before. We’ve heard this before, but this time they hit a home run!

Instead of writing about it, I created a video to show you how to use the new Select Subject Tool to quickly extract both a simple and complicated subject to create a composite. As a bonus, I also show how to use the tool in your general workflow.