Photographer of the Day: Donna Martin

Photographer: Donna Martin “Mesa Arch Sunrise”



Mesa Arch is an amazing place to catch a sunrise. Sure, it is frequently photographed, but that’s only because it is so breathtakingly beautiful. Don’t go there just to take the photo, but to experience being surrounded by nature’s awesomeness. And, while you are there, take some photos. Be sure to get there early if you go during peak visiting times, as photographers will start to stake their claims hours before the sun comes up. Bring a thermos of your favorite morning brew, and soak it all in. I love the rich colors of Donna’s photo as the sun warms the orange rock of the arch. While not the classic view through the arch, I love this angle and the view into the valley below. Thanks for sharing with our group!

