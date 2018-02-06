Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Double Mint“



Fitz Crittle once again is honored as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day thanks to his photograph ” Double Mint.” This is a fun, real-live moment between two women who just might be twins. Fitz doubles up on the visual pleasure by posing the ladies back-to-back against a clean white background. The left-hand model’s infectious laughing face tilted toward her bestie completes this engaging composition. A closer look at their hair reveals that there just might be some digital posing at work. Still, well done!

