Quick Tip: Use the “Alt” or “Option” Key to Preview Lightroom Classic Adjustments

Ever wonder what your Lightroom adjustments will look like without applying them? Instead of applying and undoing, next time hold the “Alt” (Windows) or “Option” (Mac) key to get a preview of what adjustments will do to your photograph. In the Basic panel, it’ll show problematic highlights and shadows so you can further edit, while the Split-Toning, Detail and Camera Calibration panels will show previews of what the adjustments will do to your image.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
