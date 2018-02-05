Quick Tip: Use the “Alt” or “Option” Key to Preview Lightroom Classic Adjustments

Ever wonder what your Lightroom adjustments will look like without applying them? Instead of applying and undoing, next time hold the “Alt” (Windows) or “Option” (Mac) key to get a preview of what adjustments will do to your photograph. In the Basic panel, it’ll show problematic highlights and shadows so you can further edit, while the Split-Toning, Detail and Camera Calibration panels will show previews of what the adjustments will do to your image.