The Infocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast February 2, 2018

In this episode, Levi Sim talks with photographer Bill Konway about his career in photography spanning more than 30 years and a whole lot of changes. This episode is brought to you by TruLife face mounted acrylic prints.

They discuss:

-Bill’s start in photojournalism

-Stories from Bill’s days at the paper

-Transition from dark room to film scanning

-Transition from Large format to 35mm

-Transition to freelance work

-Transition to commercial work in the outdoor industry

-Strategies for retaining clients

