Photographer of the Day: Jordi Corbilla

Photograph: Jordi Corbilla “Mind the yellow line.”

I’m always intrigued with subway photography, and Jordi’s photograph is a great capture of everyday subway life. In She captures people waiting for their train behind the yellow safety line by going ahead of the line herself. Doing so made for a great, wide capture that not only shows people waiting, but the train. If you look closely, you’ll see those people reflecting in the train windows as well, which connects the two subjects together in a unique matter.

