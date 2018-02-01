Category: Sports
Photograph: Bert de Bruin “audi”
The contrast of the red versus white in this photograph of an Audi race car is simply stunning. By keeping the car at eye level, Bert has done a wonderful job with composition, making the car feel like one that’s ready to hit the race circuit. His use of a strong vignette works well, as it really pops against a dark background.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin - February 1, 2018
- Quick Tip: Stay Organized with Lightroom Solo Mode - January 29, 2018
- Photography Marketing: What’s Your Story? - January 29, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.