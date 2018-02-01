Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Sports

Photograph: Bert de Bruin “audi”

The contrast of the red versus white in this photograph of an Audi race car is simply stunning. By keeping the car at eye level, Bert has done a wonderful job with composition, making the car feel like one that’s ready to hit the race circuit. His use of a strong vignette works well, as it really pops against a dark background.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

