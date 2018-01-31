Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Andy van Dyk “_ADN2877”
I don’t think I’ve included pets in a POTD before, but I think this one deserves the recognition. Andy van Dyk did a great job capturing this beautiful dog. The alert look, the one ear up, all the while gazing into the distance are all working to make this a great portrait. The out of focus background just makes the dog leap off the screen. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Andy van Dyk - January 31, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Andre vd Meulen - January 24, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Charles (Chuck) Peterson - January 17, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.