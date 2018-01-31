Photographer of the Day: Andy van Dyk

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Andy van Dyk “_ADN2877”



I don’t think I’ve included pets in a POTD before, but I think this one deserves the recognition. Andy van Dyk did a great job capturing this beautiful dog. The alert look, the one ear up, all the while gazing into the distance are all working to make this a great portrait. The out of focus background just makes the dog leap off the screen. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

