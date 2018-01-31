How to Make Money with Videography & Photography Webinar Today!

Learn how to make money with your videography and still photography by watching this live New Year’s Resolution Webinar Today, Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Photofocus hosts Rich Harrington and Kevin Ames are joined by Adobe Stock experts Dennis Radeke (video) and Mat Hayward (still) to share ways of making money with your library of videos and photos. We welcome questions from those watching live at 3:30 pm EST/12:30 pm PST.