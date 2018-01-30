Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bernhard Garbers “Burlesque“



Burlesque was a form of operatic cos-play from as far back as the 1600’s. Today’s Beauty Photographer of the Day Bernhard Garbers features the over-the-top costuming reminiscent of later days of burlesque traveling shows or the Minsky review at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York. His use of harsh, low contrast light mimics what was the stage lighting of the day modified for photography. The model is beginning to remove a glove with her teeth evoking what burlesque devolved into in the 1930’s United States.

