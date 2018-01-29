Quick Tip: Stay Organized with Lightroom Solo Mode

Tired of scrolling up and down your Library or Develop adjustment panels in Lightroom? Right click on a panel heading, like “Basic” in the Develop mode, and turn on Solo Mode. Doing so will only allow you to have one section open at a time, meaning no more scrolling from the bottom to the top of the panel area.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
