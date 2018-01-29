Photographer of the Day: Brandon Kopp

Category: Travel

Photographer: Brandon Kopp “Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park“



I love how simple this image is. It works. Lovely soft color and great light. The shadow of the tree pulls us in, the lines of trees and the mountain on the horizon bring it all together and invite us to grab a blanket and a book and rest right there under that tree.

Sometimes we find ourselves in places that don’t truly inspire and if you follow the link to this image on Flickr and read the background story Brandon tells, you’ll realize that no matter what if you keep an open mind and keep your eyes open you’ll almost always find something to shoot.

