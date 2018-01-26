Photographer of the Day: Robert J. Cooney

Category: Street

Photograph: Robert J. Cooney

I’m a huge fan of long exposures. And Robert’s capture here is certainly unique. In addition to the bus whizzing by on the street, you’ll see a massive amount of steam coming from the street as well. Having two objects in motion — along with some static people on the sidewalk — make for somewhat of a surreal image. It’s a great night scene, and one that captures the essence of the city to perfection.

