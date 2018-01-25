Photographer of the Day: Dave DeBaeremaeker

Category: Sports
Photograph: Dave DeBaeremaeker
It’s not common that you see silhouettes in sports photographs. But Dave does a fantastic job of this, capturing a surfer at Golden Hour carrying his board. With the ocean in the background and the surfer against the golden sky, this image holds a lot of emotion and leaves you guessing at what’s next for the subject. The silhouetting is crisp and detailed, which pop against a shallow depth of field in the background.
