Category: Nature
Photographer: Andre vd Meulen “Golden trees”
Such a magical quality to the light! This photo feels as though it was taken in Middle Earth, or some equally enchanted place. I’m certain elves appeared in the scene shortly after this was taken. Aside from the amazing light, the contrast of the gnarly-rooted and multi-trunk tree against the orderly rows of trees behind it lend the feeling of a robed-wizard commanding an army in formation. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Andre vd Meulen - January 24, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Charles (Chuck) Peterson - January 17, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Christopher Murray - January 10, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.