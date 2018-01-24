Photographer of the Day: Andre vd Meulen

Category: Nature

Photographer: Andre vd Meulen “Golden trees”



Such a magical quality to the light! This photo feels as though it was taken in Middle Earth, or some equally enchanted place. I’m certain elves appeared in the scene shortly after this was taken. Aside from the amazing light, the contrast of the gnarly-rooted and multi-trunk tree against the orderly rows of trees behind it lend the feeling of a robed-wizard commanding an army in formation. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

