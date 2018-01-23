Free Webinar: Make Online Portfolios

Photography has to be seen to be valuable for the photographer. Photofocus publisher, Rich Harrington, and managing editor, Kevin Ames host this tip-packed webinar on how to build a photographic portfolio and get it online. We’ll talk about options for online portfolios including myportfolio.com also known as Adobe Portfolio. Learn how to make your photographs seen so they can bring in work. Having work online is key to generating new business. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

Join the live webinar January 24, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST