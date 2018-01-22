Photographer of the Day: Ryszard Domański

Category: Travel
Photographer: Ryszard Domański – “Return Home“
A great use of the waning sunlight and silhouettes on this image. I love the light on the sheep and the shapes that are made.
Sometimes we forget to ‘see local’ when we are on holidays and traveling. This is a wonderful example of shooting local daily life.
