The Ultimate Print Contest–Thru 2/28/18

We’ve got a great contest for you to enter. Your chance to win a bunch of cool prizes.

One TruLife Face Mounted Acrylic Photographic Print produced by ArtisanHD, up to 32×40 inches (More than $500 value)

A License for On1 Photo RAW ($99)

A Year of ThinkTAP Learn ($99)

Live Consultation with Levi Sim before printing

Work Featured on Photofocus.com

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Official Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win.

You must be 18 years or older to enter Contest runs from 12/29/17 to 2/28/18 You must enter through Rafllecopter. A failure to do so will disqualify you. The prize will be announced by March 2, 2018 by @Photofocus via Twitter and on Photofocus.com. US residents responsible for any taxes (if any) incurred as winner. If you live outside the US you are responsible for any taxes, customs duties and shipping in the event you win. Shipping provided to addresses in the United States only. Entrants outside the U.S.A. must pay shipping or decline winning.

All general Photofocus contest rules apply. Photofocus Contest Page.