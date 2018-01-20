New Year’s Resolutions for Photographers ~ Make Online Portfolios!

Photography has to be seen to be valuable for the photographer. Photofocus publisher, Rich Harrington, and managing editor, Kevin Ames host this tip-packed webinar on how to build a photographic portfolio and get it online. Learn how to make your photographs seen so they can bring in work. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

Join the live webinar January 24, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST