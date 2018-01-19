Photofocus

The Infocus Interview Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 19th 2018

Remember to check out our great sponsors including TruLife acrylic face mounted prints.

 

Today’s episode, Levi sits down with Sharky James.

They talk about their photographer heroes, the industry and more including how he got started in the industry.

Then a fun round table with Pamela Berry, Levi Sim, Bobbi Lane and Kevin Ames as they discuss 2018 trends, goals and tradeshows for the upcoming year.

 

Get the show here  or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to subscribe and post a review on iTunes.

Pamela Ann Berry

Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is Brand Experience Executive with a full service Ad Agency and production company. She is also working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.

In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.

In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
Categories: Audio Business Influential Photographers Inspiration Opinion Podcasts

 

