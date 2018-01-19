The Infocus Interview Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 19th 2018

Remember to check out our great sponsors including TruLife acrylic face mounted prints.
Today’s episode, Levi sits down with Sharky James.
They talk about their photographer heroes, the industry and more including how he got started in the industry.
Then a fun round table with Pamela Berry, Levi Sim, Bobbi Lane and Kevin Ames as they discuss 2018 trends, goals and tradeshows for the upcoming year.
Pamela Ann Berry
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
