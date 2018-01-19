Quick Tip: Make Shadows with a Cookie

Cut shapes out of a large piece of foamcore or cardboard. Paint it black. Shine a small light through the holes. Interesting shadows will be created on the background. The cutouts are called cookies short for cuculoris.
