Photographer of the Day: Jens

Category: Street

Photograph: Jens “New York #16”

Jens does a great job of capturing the day-to-day life on the streets of Manhattan, highlighting cooks during what seems to be a break from work. The thing I love about street photography is the stories that come to mind when viewing the photographs, and this shot by Jens does exactly that, making you wonder what the cooks are talking about, and what the one is looking at on his phone. The subtle film look to the photograph gives it a timeless vibe that won’t soon be forgotten

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

