Photographer of the Day: Cathy Seaver

Category: Sports

Photograph: Cathy Seaver “The Angler MG”

Cathy beautifully captures this image of a fisherman reeling in a recently-caught fish. The reason I love this shot is that it captures fishing at its best — when I think of fishing, this is the exact image that pops in my mind. Despite the cold fall weather, the fisherman is enjoying the excitement of the catch.

Originally shared with the Photofocus 500px community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.