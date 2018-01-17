Next time you’re culling through photos, click the “Caps Lock” key. Doing so will activate Auto Advance (which can also be activated through Photo > Auto Advance), meaning you no longer have to hit the arrow key to go back and forth through photographs. Then you can just use the number keys to select ratings (1-5) or color labels (6-9) as necessary, or hit 0 to advance without marking a photograph.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Speed Up Lightroom Classic Culling Process with “Caps Lock” - January 17, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Responding to Negativity on Social Media - January 15, 2018
- Quick Tip: Cool Your Winter Photos with the Kelvin Scale - January 13, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.