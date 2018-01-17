Photographer of the Day: Charles (Chuck) Peterson

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Charles (Chuck) Peterson “Coyote”



Cheers to all photographers (and critters) who brave the cold and get out to get the job done! I love the contrast of the coyote’s fluffy coat against the cold snowy landscape. The unbroken snow gives the photo a feeling of clean and open spaces, though it could be anywhere it is cold enough to snow. The glint of a catchlight in the coyote’s eye brings it to life. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

