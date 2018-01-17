Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 17, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about the benefits of having special photography projects with Stacy Pearsall.

We discuss in detail:

How Stacy was brought out of a dark place through the Veteran’s Portrait Project

How having special projects can making a change in the community

How special products can bring emotional freedom to photographers

The benefits of being helpful to others

How PhotoShelter helps Stacy present her images online

How each image tells a story

Effectively connecting with and telling the story of your subject

You can find Stacy at:

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.