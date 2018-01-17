Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about the benefits of having special photography projects with Stacy Pearsall.
We discuss in detail:
- How Stacy was brought out of a dark place through the Veteran’s Portrait Project
- How having special projects can making a change in the community
- How special products can bring emotional freedom to photographers
- The benefits of being helpful to others
- How PhotoShelter helps Stacy present her images online
- How each image tells a story
- Effectively connecting with and telling the story of your subject
You can find Stacy at:
Start your FREE trial of PhotoShelter
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected] – Skip Cohen University
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 17, 2018 - January 17, 2018
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 12, 2018 - January 12, 2018
- How to Boost Your Portfolio and Build Credibility - December 27, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.