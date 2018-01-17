Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Becoming a Better Drone Pilot – The Preflight Checklist

Becoming a Better Drone Pilot – The Preflight Checklist

0

There are a lot of things remember when you’re flying a drone. If you’re shooting video and/or photographs, then there are even more things to remember and set. Having a preflight checklist makes this much easier. Here are some of the things to check on the ground, prior to takeoff and immediately after takeoff, while in the air. Note that some of these options depend upon which drone you’re flying.

Remember that whether you are a recreational pilot or Part 107 commercial pilot, you are responsible for checking and setting up the drone so that it is safe to fly.

On the ground

  1. Do a visual inspection of your drone and surrounding area
    • Are there people, buildings, trees, or cars around where you’re going to take off?
      • Will this impact the flight/mission? If so, consider moving to another location.
    • Is the landing/takeoff area clear of debris, rocks, and stones?
      • If you have a landing pad, put it down, otherwise move to another spot.
  2. Are all the propellers securely attached?
    • Never hurts to recheck (losing a propeller causes more crashes than you might imagine).
  3. Is the drone’s landing gear locked into place?
    • If not, correct it.
  4. Are the drone batteries fully charged and locked in place?
    • If they aren’t fully charged, do they have enough power for this flight/mission?
  5. Are your remote-control batteries fully charged?
    • If they aren’t fully charged, do they have enough power for this flight/mission?
  6. Camera/Gimbal
    • Is your camera gimbal mounted and secured?
    • Is your gimbal lock removed and/or unlocked?
    • If you have a lens choice, do you have the right lens on your camera for this flight/mission?
    • Do you have the correct ND filter on your lens for current lighting conditions?
      • Make your best guess and recheck it once you are in the air. You might have to land and change. Remember that the smaller sensors on these drones require a lower f-stop to get the sharpest image.
    • Is your SD and/or SSD card inserted correctly?
      • If not, reinsert and recheck.
    • Is your Phone or Tablet fully charged?
      • If not, do you have enough charge for this flight/mission? 

Getting ready to fly

  1. Power up the drone
  2. Power up the remote
  3. Power on the tablet and connect to the remote
  4. Start the Go 4 app or whichever application you are using
  5. Check all the indicators forHD visual /telemetry link
    • Battery levels on drone and remote controller
    • GPS/Satellites
    • Sensors
    • Visual/telemetry link to your drone. DJI shows this by way of the HD icon
  6. Camera relatedVideo settings
    • your SD or micro SD card formatted?
    • Is your SSD card formatted?
    • Are you’re shooting video?
      • What is your frames per second set to (FPS)?
      • Is your shutter speed twice what your frames per second are (FPS)?
        • 24fps = 1/50 | 30fps = 1/60
      • What is your Style set to?
      • What is your SD/Liveview set to?
      • What is your White Balance set to?
      • If you are using an SSD
        • What is your RAW or Prores settings?
        • What is your SSD Looks (Normal or RAW)?
        • Are you shooting in Normal Mode or El Mode?
  7. Are you shooting photographs?
    • What kind of shot are you taking?DJI Go 4 App Photography Screen
    • Single, multiple, AEB, Timed, Raw Burst
    • What is your Image Size?
    • What is your Image Format?
    • What is your Color set to?
    • What is your Style set to?

In the air 

  1. Lift off the drone into a hover approximately 15 feet in altitude.
  2. Test the controls on the remote. Are they responding correctly?
    • If not, land and correct them.
  3. Test the camera for both photo and video. Is the camera working correctly?
    • If not, land and correct it.
  4. Check or recheck the exposure levels for the camera for both video and photographs and adjust as necessary.
    • For video this is where you may need to change your ND filter to get that lower f-stop for a sharper image.
  5. Recheck all the indicators for GPS/Satellites, HD, Remote Battery, Drone Battery, Avoidance Sensors.

HD visual /telemetry link

If everything is a go, fly the mission. If not, land and correct the problem. Then lift off and check again.

Fly safe and have fun!

 

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a FAA licensed Part 107 Pilot. With a background in landscape photography and video, at the beginning of 2017, Chris took these skills to the air using a drone, also earning his FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, allowing him to do commercial drone work. His transition to flying drones was aided by having flown large 6’ rotor span radio controlled helicopters for many years.

Chris started The Anson Group Drone Videography and Photography company with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera and Olympus 12mm, 25mm and 45mm lenses. See examples of his work at http://www.tag-drones.com/

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags: DJI drone drone photography drone video flying a drone Inspire 2 learning Part 107 training tutorial

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts