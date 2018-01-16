Photographer of the Day: Ada Panich

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Ada Panich “Allesandra“
Nothing beats a closeup of a beautiful face and that’s exactly why Ada Panich is the Photographer of the Day for Beauty. Allesandra’s neutral expression, closed-not pursed-lips, dilated pupils and brown hair framed by a muted blue and purple scarf combine to make a simple portrait that speaks its thousand words–oh so gently.
Shown originally on the Photofocus 500px group here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
