Photographer of the Day: Ada Panich

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Ada Panich “Allesandra“



Nothing beats a closeup of a beautiful face and that’s exactly why Ada Panich is the Photographer of the Day for Beauty. Allesandra’s neutral expression, closed-not pursed-lips, dilated pupils and brown hair framed by a muted blue and purple scarf combine to make a simple portrait that speaks its thousand words–oh so gently.

Shown originally on the Photofocus 500px group here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.