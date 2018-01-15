Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photography Marketing: Responding to Negativity on Social Media

0

This past summer, I had a first-time experience in dealing with negativity on social media. I had contacted someone via email that had used my photograph without asking, in an article that was bashing the client for whom I made the photograph. After reaching out to the infringer, I was attacked on Facebook for photographing for my client.

The negativity piled up on that post by a few of his friends, so eventually, I addressed it. What came next was unexpected. It actually ended up benefiting me rather than the person who attacked me.

Limiting Your Response and Staying Positive

Whether you’re responding to a personal attack on social media or a negative review, it’s important to limit your response to what needs to be said — not what you necessarily want to say. Take the emotions out of it. Explain the situation dispassionately, then be done with it. Chances are that if you’re responding to a negative review, you’ve been in touch with the person who is unhappy with your services. You’ve given it your best effort to make them happy and to do anything to come to a resolution where both parties are at least partially satisfied.

Just the Facts

So, tell your story. Say what you did, what you offered the client. Don’t feel the need to show screenshots of conversations. Hold onto those in case you ever need to involve legal counsel. Don’t go in-depth — that can show too much emotion on your behalf. Stay professional. Stay on message.

Be Prepared for the Unexpected

In my case, I was surprised by some of our shared connections coming to my defense, without my asking. That they did this weakened the negative argument against me. The attacks were no longer seen as justified by his followers. After a few days, the conversation stalled and ended — without me playing a role in it past the initial response.

What came next was both surprising and awesome. A few of my clients had seen the attack on social media. In response, they decided to leave me 5-star reviews on my Facebook business page, completely unprompted. While the attack wasn’t on my business page (rather, it was on the infringer’s personal profile), doing this confirmed that I had handled the situation appropriately. If this happens in response to a negative review, these positive reviews can help to “flood” out the negative commentary.

Stay Consistent

While we, as photographers, don’t expect to ever get a bad review, it will undoubtedly happen. I had one other instance a few years back where I had a client dissatisfied with the photographs I’d made (mainly due to miscommunication). I decided that the two-hour shoot wasn’t worth fighting over, and ended up not invoicing that client.

Regardless, it’s important to remember to stay professional and to leave emotions out of it. While you can be upset while you’re venting with close friends or family, your public profile should show that you approach every photo shoot with the utmost professionalism, and, of course, strive to satisfy your client.

For more on Photography Marketing, see our weekly column.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Business Tags: attacks Facebook marketing negative photography marketing Photography Marketing Column reviews social media

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts