Photographer of the Day: Brian Duffy

Photographer: Bryan Duffy – “Forth Bridge“
I must admit, I have a thing for bridges. I love the colors of this and how the blues give way to the shades of orange of the sunset and bridge. The shape of the bridge mimics the hills on the horizon as well which also help pull the image together.
