Free Webinar: I Will Get Model/Property Releases: Join In Tomorrow!

While editorial uses don’t require model and property releases, commercial uses, like selling stock, do. It’s always a good idea to keep release forms with you either electronically on your phone or tablet or paper versions. (Adobe Scan and Acrobat Reader make e-releases easy!) Moderator Kevin Ames and Adobe Stock expert Mat Hayward discuss the ins and outs of getting and managing model and property releases. During the live webinar, you can ask questions. The webinar airs on January 16, 2018, at 3:00 pm Eastern and Noon Pacific live from Nashville and Imaging USA.