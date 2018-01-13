When shooting winter landscapes, I often want to show the cold temperatures I’m fighting through in my photographs, by having a cooler white balance. Using the Kevin color temperature scale, the normal temperature is 5500, known as “Natural Daylight.” But if I want to show just how cold it was when shooting this, I take it down to 4800, which brings a cooler temperature into the photograph.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Cool Your Winter Photos with the Kelvin Scale - January 13, 2018
- Quick Tip: Match Exposures in Lightroom Classic - January 12, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Rich Wich - January 11, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.