New Year's Webinar series sponsored by Adobe Stock

New Year’s Resolutions for Photographers ~ Get Model Releases!

While editorial uses don’t require releases, commercial uses, like selling stock–especially if it is to be used to sell things and services, do. Moderator Kevin Ames and Adobe Stock expert Mat Hayward discuss the ins and outs of getting and managing model and property releases. Join them live from Nashville and Imaging USA. The webinar airs on January 16, 2018, at 3:00 pm Eastern and Noon Pacific.

Photofocus and Adobe Stock are producing a series of webinar resolutions to help photographers and videographers boost their businesses in 2018. Here’s the full schedule:

Resolution #1: I Will Organize My Photo Library: January 5, 2018, 3:00 pm EST/12:00 pm PST

New Year’s Resolutions for Photographers from Photofocus • Sponsored by Adobe Stock
This week’s resolution is “I Will Organize My Photo Library!” Your hosts, Rich Harrington and Kevin Ames are joined by guests Peter Krough, author of the DAM* Book and Lightroom expert Tim Grey. Participants during the live broadcast can ask questions via chat.
*Digital Asset Management

Resolution #2: I Will Register My Copyrights: January 11, 2018 @ 3:00pm EST / 12:00 pm PST

While photographs are copyrighted when the shutter button is pressed they don’t count legally until they are registered. Kevin Ames hosts this webinar on copyright registration. His guests are ASMP Atlanta board member John Slemp and Intellectual Property attorney Jeff Veal. Questions may be sent via chat during the webinar. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

 

Resolution #3: I Will Get Model/Property Releases: January 16, 2018 @ 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST

Resolution #4: I Will Build an Online Portfolio: January 24, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST

Photography has to be seen to be valuable for the photographer. Photofocus publisher, Rich Harrington, and managing editor, Kevin Ames host this tip-packed webinar on how to build a photographic portfolio and get it online. Learn how to make your photographs seen so they can bring in work. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

Resolution #5: I Will Monetize My Photo/Videography: January 31, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST

Photofocus hosts Rich Harrington and Kevin Ames are joined by Adobe Stock experts Dennis Radeke (video) and Mat Hayward (still) to share ways of making money with your library of videos and photos. Those participating can ask questions via chat. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

