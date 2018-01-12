The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 12, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about customer service with expert Shep Hyken.

We discuss in detail:

how to stand out with our photography clients

making every moment count

building loyalty

the combination of customer service + a great product

the expectations of the customer

cultivating customers for life

the process of operating beyond our own personal assumptions as photographers

identifying every single touch point with our clients

“Moments of truth”

the “F-bomb” of customer service

mediocrity as an enemy

creating moments of magic

tips for actually being effective on social media

responding to personal complaints on social media

You can find Shep at:

Hyken.com – His free newsletter to get tips on customer service

ShepTV.com – His YouTube Channel with 500+ videos

