The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 12, 2018

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about customer service with expert Shep Hyken.
We discuss in detail:
- how to stand out with our photography clients
- making every moment count
- building loyalty
- the combination of customer service + a great product
- the expectations of the customer
- cultivating customers for life
- the process of operating beyond our own personal assumptions as photographers
- identifying every single touch point with our clients
- “Moments of truth”
- the “F-bomb” of customer service
- mediocrity as an enemy
- creating moments of magic
- tips for actually being effective on social media
- responding to personal complaints on social media
