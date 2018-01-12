Photofocus

Quick Tip: Match Exposures in Lightroom Classic

Have a series of photographs that have different exposure settings? While synchronizing your develop settings from picture to picture brings over all the adjustments you’ve made, it doesn’t take into account different exposure settings you used while capturing the image. The solution? Once you’re done editing one of your photos, select all of them in that set and go up to Settings > Match Total Exposures. You’ll now see that all the photos have the same exposure settings, matching perfectly.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
