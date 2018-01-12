Quick Tip: Match Exposures in Lightroom Classic

Have a series of photographs that have different exposure settings? While synchronizing your develop settings from picture to picture brings over all the adjustments you’ve made, it doesn’t take into account different exposure settings you used while capturing the image. The solution? Once you’re done editing one of your photos, select all of them in that set and go up to Settings > Match Total Exposures. You’ll now see that all the photos have the same exposure settings, matching perfectly.
