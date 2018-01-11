Photographer of the Day: Rich Wich

Category: Sports
Photograph: Rich Wich “Kiteboarding Puget Sound”
Kiteboarding is one of those sports that I’ve seen take place year-round. Last year, I captured it in sub-zero degree temperatures in Michigan, but it looks like Rich had a little better weather than I did! His photograph of a kiteboarder during sunset captures the sport at its finest, putting an emphasis on capturing the action rather than the details of the individual. The fact that it’s cropped to be a wider image helps to fill the frame better than had it not been cropped as well. The coloring is impressive in this — the red pops against the light orange sky.
