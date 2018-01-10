Quick Tip: An A-Clamp Keeps Background Paper from Unrolling

Place an A-Clamp on one side of a roll of background paper to keep it from unwinding. A-Clamps are available at Home Depot, Lowes & hardware stores in 3 sizes: mini, 1-inch & 2-inch. The 2-inch is shown holding the roll.
