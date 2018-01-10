Photographer of the Day: Christopher Murray

Category: Nature

Photographer: Christopher Murray “Upper Paint Mine Falls”



Feeling retrospective at this time of a new year, and with bitterly cold temps in my foreseeable future, I took a walk down memory lane in our Flickr group and came across this wonderful image that really matched the mood I was feeling. Cold as the ice forming around the waterfall, yes, but also moving forward like the water that continues onward despite what obstacles it has to overcome on its journey to the sea. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

