Photographer of the Day: Mario Groleau

Photographer: Mario Groleau “Nina Tch Modéle“



A quiet moment thoughtfully captured by Mario Groleau earns him the nod as Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photo of Nina Tch is unguarded, quiet, intimate and almost voyeuristic. Yet its innocence transcends visual invasion. The cool tones suggest an early morning in winter with decisions of warm garments to be made.

