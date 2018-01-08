In shooting still life from above, I often decide to not show the entire subject, instead focusing on one particular element. In this photograph, there are several drinks shown, but the only one that’s shown fully. By cutting off the other drinks from the frame, you help direct the viewer into what you want them to see and still lets you capture the essence of the subject.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Cut Off Elements for Still Life Creativity - January 8, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Be Everywhere — But Only Where it Counts - January 8, 2018
- Getting Creative with Event Photography - January 7, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.