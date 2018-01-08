New Year’s Resolutions for Photographers ~ Register My Copyrights!

Photofocus and Adobe Stock are starting your photographic year off with an exclusive series of webinars to help your business.

Resolution 2018 Webinar #2

While your photographs are copyrighted when the shutter button is pressed they don’t count legally until they are registered. Kevin Ames hosts this webinar on copyright registration. His guests are ASMP Atlanta board member John Slemp and intellectual property attorney Jeff Veal. Together, Jeff and John explain what copyright is, why registration is important and how to register your copyrights. Questions may be sent via chat during the webinar. Sponsored by Adobe Stock.

Join the webinar on Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:00pm Eastern / Noon Pacific

2018 Webinar Series

I Will Organize My Photo Library: View now I Will Register My Copyrights: January 11, 2018 @ 3:00pm EST / 12:00 pm PST I Will Get Model/Property Releases: January 16, 2018 @ 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST I Will Build an Online Portfolio: January 24, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST I Will Monetize My Photography/Videography: January 31, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST

This Photofocus webinar series is sponsored by Adobe Stock. Become an Adobe Stock Contributor.