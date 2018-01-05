Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “try an approach I” by Johann Walter Bantz

Abstract photos go against many of the “rules” of photography, giving the artist the freedom to capture images of anything the grabs their eye and expresses their creativity. Used in street photography, abstractions can create some interesting and imaginative imagery as we see here in “try an approach I” by Johann Walter Bantz.

At first glance this appears as an abstract watercolor painting. But as you look longer, the scene of a foggy water-covered window is revealed, through which we view a person at a table. What is beautiful about this photo is its subtleties and simplicity, allowing you to use your imagination, and see any story you wish. The washes of color are particularly appealing, this is a perfect example of color theory using complementary colors. The warm yellow/oranges are balanced with the cool blues and purples, a contrast that reinforces the cold wet feel of the outdoors with the warmth of the inside.

